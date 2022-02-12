MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

MiX Telematics has increased its dividend by 21.6% over the last three years. MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Shares of MIXT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 5,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

