MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.
MiX Telematics has increased its dividend by 21.6% over the last three years. MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.
Shares of MIXT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 5,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $16.79.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
