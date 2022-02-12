MKM Partners Lowers Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$6.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. MKM Partners currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.50.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB stock opened at C$5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$18.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.07.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$60.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.