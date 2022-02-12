Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 407.0% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MTC stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Mmtec has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mmtec by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 52,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mmtec by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

