MobileGo (MGO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,022.00

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 83.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One MobileGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. MobileGo has a total market capitalization of $867,056.41 and approximately $17,022.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded up 87.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MobileGo Coin Profile

MobileGo (CRYPTO:MGO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

