Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO David W. Meline Sells 619 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MRNA opened at $161.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.66. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

