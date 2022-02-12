Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO David W. Meline Sells 619 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MRNA opened at $161.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.66. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
