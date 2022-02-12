Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.55. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

