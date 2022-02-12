Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.000-$ EPS.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $303.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $205.61 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.62 and a 200 day moving average of $285.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

