MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Reaches $68.47 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002467 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $68.47 million and approximately $524,816.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000776 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.