Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $79.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

