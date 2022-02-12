Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $76.93 and last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.
The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%.
MCRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.74.
About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
