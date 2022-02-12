Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $76.93 and last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

MCRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,640,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 41.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.74.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

