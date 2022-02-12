Monro, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.
Monro has raised its dividend payment by 25.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monro to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.
Monro stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,524. Monro has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21.
MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Monro worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
About Monro
Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.
