Monro, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Monro has raised its dividend payment by 25.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monro to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Monro stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,524. Monro has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Monro worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

