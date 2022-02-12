Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,818,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $250,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,707,000 after acquiring an additional 624,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $82.80 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.04.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.