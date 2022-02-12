Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.97% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $501,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.17 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

