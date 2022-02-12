Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.53% of Synchrony Financial worth $410,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $43.79 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

