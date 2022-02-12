Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Valero Energy worth $378,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

