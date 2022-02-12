Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Scor from €28.80 ($33.10) to €29.60 ($34.02) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.43.

Get Scor alerts:

SCRYY stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.