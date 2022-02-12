Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Ford Motor worth $390,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,106,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,126 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,233,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 97,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

