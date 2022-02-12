Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($29.21) to GBX 1,945 ($26.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($33.40) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.30) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 1,750 ($23.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,980 ($26.77).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,699 ($22.97) on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,108 ($28.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,733.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,726.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -346.73.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

