Morgan Stanley Sells 581,528 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,234,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of Kimberly-Clark worth $428,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,630,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

