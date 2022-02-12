Morgan Stanley Sells 736,383 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,666,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 736,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Simon Property Group worth $476,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 206,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 48,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 656,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,083,000 after purchasing an additional 91,433 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $141.83 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.12 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average of $145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

