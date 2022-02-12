Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.800-$9.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $216.00 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $173.79 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

