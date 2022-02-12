MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $79.40 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

