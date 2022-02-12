Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $42.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE:MUR opened at $34.48 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,932. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.