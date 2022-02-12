Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $124.96. 837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 148,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.14.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($23.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nabors Industries by 460.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 138.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $7,236,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

