NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.46

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.46 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.68). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.68), with a volume of 8,918 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.89 million and a PE ratio of -27.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

