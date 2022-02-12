NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.46

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.46 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.68). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.68), with a volume of 8,918 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £22.89 million and a PE ratio of -27.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78.
About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)
Featured Articles
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.