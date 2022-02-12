Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NSSC. boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

