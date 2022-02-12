National Bank Financial Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$225.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “strong” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.54.

TSE:IFC opened at C$183.70 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$140.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$166.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$168.13.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 11.0568592 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

