National Bank Financial Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$225.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “strong” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.54.
TSE:IFC opened at C$183.70 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$140.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$166.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$168.13.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
