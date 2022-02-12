National Bank Financial Comments on Stingray Digitl’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.40 million.

