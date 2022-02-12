National Bank Financial Cuts mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target to C$5.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of MECVF opened at $3.35 on Friday. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

