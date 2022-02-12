National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.51

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$99.51 and traded as high as C$104.25. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$102.90, with a volume of 904,612 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NA shares. Cormark dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.21.

The firm has a market cap of C$34.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.51.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.585496 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Denis Girouard acquired 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,171.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,399,871.76. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$483,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,454,105.60. Insiders have purchased 73,240 shares of company stock worth $4,198,044 over the last quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

