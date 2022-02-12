Natixis Acquires 2,398 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Natixis increased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

