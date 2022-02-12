Natixis Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after acquiring an additional 565,658 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

NYSE YUM opened at $122.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.94 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

