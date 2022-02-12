Natixis Purchases New Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Natixis purchased a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

WD-40 stock opened at $215.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.17 and its 200 day moving average is $233.50. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

