Natixis Sells 2,800 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,752,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,577,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,690,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 404,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNXC opened at $200.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.78. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

