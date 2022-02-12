Needham & Company LLC Increases STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $263.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $254.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE stock opened at $229.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.