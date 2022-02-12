Needham & Company LLC Increases STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $263.00

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $254.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

STE stock opened at $229.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.