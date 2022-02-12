NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. NetEase posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 254.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average of $97.26. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $133.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

