Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $24.50 Million Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 368.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $24,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,813,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,838,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 764,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 563,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.