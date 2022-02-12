Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $27.71 Million Stock Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,280,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,307 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Fluidigm worth $27,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,363,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $300.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

