Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $29.89 Million Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 589,731 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $29,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $3,041,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 896,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,468,000 after acquiring an additional 257,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBL opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

