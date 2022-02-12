Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $33,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $408.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a one year low of $362.00 and a one year high of $744.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RH. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

