Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,789,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 62.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $125.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.99. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

