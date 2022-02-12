Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 12,626 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $31,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,477,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,292,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,167,000 after buying an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 62.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,776,000 after buying an additional 792,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,654,000 after buying an additional 25,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

BAP stock opened at $153.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.21. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

