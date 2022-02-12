Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

