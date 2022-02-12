New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Holdings Increased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 4,937.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

