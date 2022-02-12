Newmont Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.56.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$81.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$66.25 and a 1 year high of C$90.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$76.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.65.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.