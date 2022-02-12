Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given a $68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) received a $68.00 target price from Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Shares of NEM opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

