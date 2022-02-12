Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NPI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.02.

TSE NPI opened at C$35.88 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.44.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

