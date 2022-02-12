Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,935 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,043,602.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,405,616 shares of company stock worth $77,384,609. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -615.49 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.