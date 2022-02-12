Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NSL stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $6.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 25.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 50,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 100,447 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

