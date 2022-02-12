Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NSL stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $6.13.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.