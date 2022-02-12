Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NBB stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $23.91.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.