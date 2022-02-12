Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NBB stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

